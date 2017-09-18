CROSS COUNTRY: Hodag girls 9th, boys 11th at Smiley Invite

CLOSE

LUHS’s Kav FitzPatrick wins boys race

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Runners were aplenty Saturday when the Rhinelander High School cross country teams competed in the Smiley Invitational held at the Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.

The Hodags, who are among the WIAA’s Division 2 schools for cross country this season, were considered among the “Division 1 small schools” in the Smiley Invitational results, in which the RHS girls placed ninth and the boys finished 11th out of 13 teams.

In the girls competition, Hodags senior Alayna Franson placed fifth in the Division 1 small school category in 19 minutes, 36.84 seconds. RHS’s other four runners whose finishes counted toward the team score of 222 included: senior Anna Sturzl, 27th in 21:09; freshman Abbie Henrichs, 55th in 23:13.03; sophomore Valerie Dalka, 60th in 23:25.58; and sophomore Allie Fugle, 75th in 24:49.48.

Pulaski senior Annika Linzmeier had the fastest girls time in the Division 1 small school category in 18:26.57. Lakeland Union High School sophomore Ashley Peterson was second in 18:59.96 with La Crosse Central senior Alex Bruley third in 19:07.32.

Pulaski topped the team standings at 74, followed by La Crosse Central (80), LUHS (100), River Falls (133) and DeForest (147) rounding out the top five.

MARSHFIELD TOPS BOYS STANDINGS

In the boys competition, Marshfield had the top score of 66, followed by La Crosse Central (78), River Falls (91), Lakeland (98) and DeForest (124) in the top five.

LUHS had two of the top-three runners among in the Division 1 small school category with senior Kav FitzPatrick first overall in 15:42 and senior Darius Driver third in 16:11.49. Pulaski junior Brody Olson was second in 16:07.85.

RHS’s best finishes among the boys came from sophomore Daniel Ritchie and senior Markus Johnson, who placed 35th and 36th, respectively, in times of 18:08.81 and 18:11.21. The Hodags’ other three boys whose finishes counted toward the team score of 287 included: freshman Jacob Weddle, 66th in 19:11.19; sophomore Abe Laggis, 79th in 19:41.5; and freshman JC Adams, 83rd in 19:51.35.

Up next for RHS is Thursday’s meet hosted by Three Lakes at the Sugar Camp Elementary School.