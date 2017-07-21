Waukesha man in custody following vehicle fire

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A Waukesha man is in Oneida County custody following an incident last night near Elcho. The Oneida County Sheriff’s 911 Center received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m., reporting that a friend drove his vehicle into the woods on a side road near 955 Hwy. 45 in the town of Schoepke and started the vehicle on fire. The caller also reported that he heard three gunshots.

According to Chief Deputy Dan Hess, when deputies arrived on the scene, the fire was extinguished, but the subject was not immediately located. Hess said Richard D. Hitchcock, 51, was taken into custody approximately 9:45 p.m.

He will be referred to the Oneida County District Attorney for arson and endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.