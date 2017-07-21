Spring college honors and graduations

Bemidji State University spring Dean’s list

Rhinelander: Shane White.

Carroll University Dean’s list

Monico: Alex Benaszeski.

Rhinelander: David Edwards, Molly Hanson.

College of St. Scholastica spring graduate

Minocqua: Natalie Sell, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.

Concordia University-Wisconsin spring honors

Rhinelander: Schye Skinner. Tomahawk: Heidi Massa.

UW-Eau Claire spring graduates

Rhinelander: Bradley Berns, Bachelor of Business Administration, international business and German; Haley Franson, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders; Kyle Lenard, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Marilla McKay, Bachelor of Music, music; Joseph Mixis, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Jade Mutter, Bachelor of Science, elementary education; Jacob Wales, Bachelor of Business Administration, information systems.

Sugar Camp: Alexandria Lorbetske, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.

Tomahawk: Martha Baker, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting and business finance; Justin Teal, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration; Alex Tollison, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.

UW-Madison spring graduates

Rhinelander: Lauren Biscobing, Master of Social Work, social work; Victoria Engel, Master of Social Work, social work; Connor Kuczmarski, Bachelor of Arts, Chinese, economics; Erin Nowak, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Hunter Piasecki, graduated with distinction, Bachelor of Arts, history, political science; Indigo Yeager, Bachelor of Science, biology.

Lake Tomahawk: Andrea Wenman, Bachelor of Business Administration, business, marketing.

Tomahawk: Demitri Shotwell, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering.

UW-Platteville spring graduates

Pelican Lake: Angela Jacobson, business administration.

Rhinelander: Kristine Towne, criminal justice.

UW-Stout spring graduates

Rhinelander: Carl Anderson, Bachelor of Science, information and comm tech; Kyle Sumiejski, Bachelor of Science, engineering technology; Nicole Weister, Bachelor of Science, management.

Lake Tomahawk: Kristina Wilson, Bachelor of Science, professional communication and emerging media.

Tomahawk: Connor Ahrens, Bachelor of Science, supply chain management; Peter Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, environmental science.