Spring college honors and graduations

Bemidji State University spring Dean’s list
Rhinelander: Shane White.

Carroll University Dean’s list
Monico: Alex Benaszeski.
Rhinelander: David Edwards, Molly Hanson.

College of St. Scholastica spring graduate
Minocqua: Natalie Sell, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.

Concordia University-Wisconsin spring honors
Rhinelander: Schye Skinner. Tomahawk: Heidi Massa.

UW-Eau Claire spring graduates
Rhinelander: Bradley Berns, Bachelor of Business Administration, international business and German; Haley Franson, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders; Kyle Lenard, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Marilla McKay, Bachelor of Music, music; Joseph Mixis, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology; Jade Mutter, Bachelor of Science, elementary education; Jacob Wales, Bachelor of Business Administration, information systems.
Sugar Camp: Alexandria Lorbetske, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.
Tomahawk: Martha Baker, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting and business finance; Justin Teal, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration; Alex Tollison, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.

UW-Madison spring graduates
Rhinelander: Lauren Biscobing, Master of Social Work, social work; Victoria Engel, Master of Social Work, social work; Connor Kuczmarski, Bachelor of Arts, Chinese, economics; Erin Nowak, Doctor of Pharmacy, pharmacy; Hunter Piasecki, graduated with distinction, Bachelor of Arts, history, political science; Indigo Yeager, Bachelor of Science, biology.
Lake Tomahawk: Andrea Wenman, Bachelor of Business Administration, business, marketing.
Tomahawk: Demitri Shotwell, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering.

UW-Platteville spring graduates
Pelican Lake: Angela Jacobson, business administration.
Rhinelander: Kristine Towne, criminal justice.

UW-Stout spring graduates
Rhinelander: Carl Anderson, Bachelor of Science, information and comm tech; Kyle Sumiejski, Bachelor of Science, engineering technology; Nicole Weister, Bachelor of Science, management.
Lake Tomahawk: Kristina Wilson, Bachelor of Science, professional communication and emerging media.
Tomahawk: Connor Ahrens, Bachelor of Science, supply chain management; Peter Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, environmental science.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Choose your own adventure (book) at the library

Comments comments

Freshman health classes to include ‘Street Smarts’

Comments comments

Former Rhinelander teacher to be remembered with hands-on learning center

Comments comments

James Williams Middle School second semester honor roll

Comments comments