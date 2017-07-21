Oneida County Warrants – July 21

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Donald Johnson, 36, Male/Native American. Fail to pay retail theft. BOND: $291.50. Shawntae Beson, 22, Female/Native American. Fail to pay operate without license and resisting. BOND: $449. Lawrence Schultz, 26, Male/White. Fail to pay operate while suspended. BOND: $228.50. Bonita Turner, 49, Female/White. Violate payment plan OWI 4th. BOND: $1437. Cody Brossow, 29, Male/White. Fail to pay possession of THC and operate without license. BOND: $514.97.
