Former Rhinelander teacher to be remembered with hands-on learning center

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

This sign at the Ced A. Vig Outdoor Classroom will have an addition soon. A $25,000 donation by Hal Berndt and his family to the School District of Rhinelander will go toward developing an active learning center at CAVOC, to be named after Hal’s wife, Lu, who died in 2015.

“It will be a nice addition complementing what we already do at CAVOC,” said Teri Maney, district Director of Instruction. “We thought this was a really nice way to tie into the environment and have that experience not so’ techy’, but more the actual experience, the feeling, the artistic side as well as the science side.”

All of the money donated will be set aside for development of the Lu Berndt Active Learning Center and to fund the center’s activities. Maney said she expects a grand opening in the fall. The Rhinelander School Board accepted the donation at their meeting July 17.