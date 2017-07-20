Preliminary hearing set for Appleton man accused of child sex assault

Chris J. Huelskamp held on $50,000 cash bond

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

An Aug. 17 preliminary hearing has been set in Oneida County Circuit Court for a 55-year-old Appleton man accused of having sexual contact with a girl under age 13 in the city of Rhinelander about five years ago.

Chris J. Huelskamp, who remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, was in court Monday for an adjourned initial appearance with his attorney, Chad Lynch. Huelskamp faces a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault, which upon conviction carries a maximum possible penalty of 40 years of initial confinement in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Huelskamp stated during his initial appearance July 11 that he is “100 percent not guilty” of the charge against him.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual contact between Huelskamp and the now 13-year-old girl occurred between Feb. 14, 2012 and Feb. 14, 2013 when she was around nine. In a videotaped interview with the alleged victim, she stated Huelskamp forced her to take off her pants and had sexual contact with her.

Court records further state Huelskamp had been on probation between December 2011 and May 2013 when he was reported living at several addresses in Rhinelander. Since August 2013, the court complaint states Huelskamp was on the run from probation and believed to be living in Appleton.