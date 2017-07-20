LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels rally, rout Merrill 10-3

At right, the Rebels' Jacob DeMeyer is welcomed by his teammates at the plate after hitting a solo home run in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie in Thursday evening's AA Regional Tournament game against Merrill at Stafford Fleid. Photo by Kevin Boneske

Rhinelander next faces Minocqua in regional tourney

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A scoreless game after five innings all of a sudden turned into a blowout Thursday evening at Stafford Field.

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team rallied in the top of the sixth for nine runs on eight hits, which included a three-run homer by Tyler Blomdahl and a solo round-tripper by Jacob DeMeyer, en route to a 10-3 victory over Merrill in the AA Regional Tournament.

Rebels starting pitcher Brad Comer had a one-hit shutout going into the bottom of the seventh before he loaded the bases with a hit and two walks and walked in a run. Kurt Zuiker then pitched in relief to record the final two outs.

The Rebels, who were in a must-win situation in the six-team, double-elimination tournament they are hosting this week after losing their opening game Wednesday against Shawano, next play at 3 p.m. Friday against Minocqua.

Rebels 10, Merrill 3

Rebels 0-0-0 0-0-9 1 – 10 12 0

Merrill  0-0-0 0-0-0 3 –  3   3 5

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels drop regional tourney opener to Shawano

Comments comments

Another public hearing planned for shoreland ordinance revision

Comments comments

BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Rhinelander Preps trounce Tomahawk in semifinals, 21-2

Comments comments

County Board meeting attendance rules/procedures to be revised

Comments comments