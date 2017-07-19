Obituary: Lucy Skinner

Lucy G. Skinner, age 95 of Rhinelander, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1922, in Wahpeton, N.D. to Willard and Jessie (Wilson) Gilman.

Lucy is survived by her children, Jean Dyer of Waukesha, Judy Skinner, Linda (Jim) Anderson, Jackie (Dan) Hunter, Cindy (Mike) Carroll and Cheryl (Mark) Hendrickson, and Harley (Cindy) Skinner, all of Rhinelander and Robert (June) Skinner of Janesville; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Shirley Hale of Minnesota, Darlene Brower of Milwaukee and Karen (Jim) Statezny of Rhinelander; a brother, Dennis (Karen) Miller of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Jackie Gilman of Washington, Edith (Ken) Goldbeck of Tomahawk; Barb Skinner and Rosalie Skinner, both of Rhinelander; brother-in-law, Malcolm Skinner of Avalon; her dog, Sassy, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley; son, Donald; grandson, Brian Burbie; great-grandson, Nicholas Tubutis-Walters; two sisters, Inez Riley and Florence Belongia; four brothers, Itha, Gordon, Gail and Darrell Gilman and her step-mother, Ruth Gilman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church – St. Joseph’s site. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of mass Saturday at the church. Interment will be held in the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery.