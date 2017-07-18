County Board meeting attendance rules/procedures to be revised

Issue raised in response to absences of supervisor Bill Freudenberg

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

The issue of Oneida County Board supervisor Bill Freudenberg being absent from County Board and committee meetings prompted the county’s Administration and Labor Relations/Employee Services Committees on Tuesday to direct county corporation counsel Brian Desmond to revise the meeting attendance rules and procedures for supervisors.

Freudenberg, who represents Wards 7, 11 and 13 in the city of Rhinelander, has been leaving the County Board’s meetings early, prompting another supervisor who represents Wards 3 and 4 in Rhinelander, Tom Kelly, to take exception with Freudenberg continually leaving those monthly morning meetings prior to adjournment, County Board chairman Dave Hintz noted at Tuesday’s joint committee meeting.

Neither Freudenberg nor Kelly immediately responded to phone messages seeking comment regarding the matter.

Hintz said he had the opportunity recently speak with Freudenberg regarding those early exits.

“He did talk about his need to go to work and need to get sleep before he went to work at 11 o’clock in the evening,” Hintz said. “He did say he’d try to do better, that sort of thing.”

Though state statutes include a procedure for a warrant to be presented to the sheriff’s to have an unexcused supervisor brought back to a County Board meeting, along with taking away the supervisor’s per diem and collecting the costs of the action bringing the supervisor back, Desmond said the County Board’s own rules for attendance aren’t very specific.

“If you miss more than three committee meetings, at the request of any supervisor, you can be brought before the County Board – period,” Desmond said. “Okay, brought before the County Board for what?”

Hintz, who has the discretion as the County Board chairman to excuse or not excuse a supervisor’s absence at a meeting, said he wouldn’t want to see a supervisor be arrested for being absent.

“That’s seems pretty dramatic, and if something can be improved with attendance and that sort of thing, we certainly should strive in that direction,” Hintz said.

Desmond, who noted he also discussed Freudenberg’s meeting absences with him, said for fairness and due process, rules should be in place so that all the supervisors know what’s expected of them.

“When they sign up to be a County Board supervisor, I think that’s only fair to know what rule you’re breaking, possibly breaking at the time,” Desmond said. “And our code of conduct really doesn’t really address this at all, either – I’ve looked through that.”

Desmond also noted state law contains a provision in which a supervisor could be removed by a two-thirds vote of the County Board “for cause.”

“That’s the only other thing, that’s the only other remedy, and I pointed that out to Bill,” Desmond said. “Here’s the other remedy that someone can seek…. I can’t really tell you what cause would or wouldn’t be until someone tries to bring something for cause.”

Hintz said the repeated absences of Freudenberg have become an issue. He asked that the matter of supervisors’ expectations for attending meetings be further discussed at the next joint committee meeting and also at the August County Board meeting.

“We’ve got to work through this and make sure everyone understands the rules,” Hintz said.