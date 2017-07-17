Sanitary sewer overflow reported along Stevens Street in Rhinelander

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The city of Rhinelander is in the process of fixing a sanitary sewer line collapse that resulted Friday in an overflow from a manhole located at 1631 N. Stevens St. from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Public works director Tim Kingman said a bypass pump has been put in place in that area of the collapsed pipeline, prior to Musson Brothers repairing the sewer line Tuesday at that location near Slumberland.

Kingman said the sewer overflow was observed in a puddle above ground by the manhole and did not result in any basement backups being reported along with no harm to the environment.

The sanitary sewer line along Stevens Street from the BP station at Dwight Street east to the bypass, Kingman said, is decades old and has been identify as a high priority in need of replacement. He noted the city previously has sought grant money in an effort to obtain funding for replacing that sanitary sewer line.