PHOTO GALLERY: 2017 Hodag Country Fest

Little Big Town was founded in 1998 and still performs with the original four musicians.

A look back at the 40th anniversary Hodag Country Fest! Photos by TMK Photography.

Little Big Town guitarist Jimi Westbrook. Kimberly Schlapman, right, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. Guitarist Philip Sweet. William Michael Morgan William Michael Morgan autographs a fan's hat. Collin Raye reaches for a fan's program. Collin Raye Shaunna Larkin played fiddle and mandolin with country singer Collin Raye. Performer David Nail Oak Ridge Boys baritone William Lee Golden turns his camera on the audience. Tenor Joe Bonsall takes in the crowd's appreciation of the Oak Ridge Boys. Oak Ridge Boys lead singer Duane Allen. Bonsall, of the Oak Ridge Boys, has fun with the audience. Brad and Stacy Wielgus of Green Bay, and friends, enjoying the 'Fest First time at Hodag Country Fest. Lots to crow about. Billy Currington Billy Currington performs. Billy Currington Locash performs for the crowd. Randy Houser Randy Houser Randy Houser band Time for a squirt-gun fight through the campground. Little Big Town was founded in 1998 and still performs with the original four musicians. Kimberly Schlapman and guitarist Philip Sweet perform with Little Big Town. Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. The band Little Big Town spent part of their weekend at Country Fest.
<
>
Little Big Town was founded in 1998 and still performs with the original four musicians.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels top Tomahawk, 7-2

Comments comments

8th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive July 19

Comments comments

Local wilderness fisherman shares his canoe country expertise

Comments comments

Outdoor Notebook: Fishing, bear hunting, moose sightings

Comments comments