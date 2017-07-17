LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels top Tomahawk, 7-2

Rhinelander to host regional tournament starting Wednesday

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team is entering the Class AA Regional Tournament it will be hosting this week on a winning note.

The Rebels won Friday’s Great Northern Legion Conference game at Tomahawk, 7-2.

Rebels starter Brad Comer pitched all seven innings to the record the victory, allowing an earned run out of the two scored on six hits with two walks while striking out nine. Tomahawk’s starting pitcher, Eli Wurl, went 6 1/3 innings in picking up the loss, giving up six earned runs out of the seven scored on 13 hits with three walks while striking out five.

Of the Rebels’ 14 hits, multiple hits came from Jacob DeMeyer with three singles, Comer tallying two doubles, Brad Quade recording a double and a single and Tait Spencer picking up two singles.

The Rebels scored first in the top of the first when Easton Senoraske led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball and reached home on a groundout by Comer.

The Rebels extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Jacob DeMeyer led off with a single, stole second and scored on a double by Comer, who reached home on a single by Quade.

Another run scored for the Rebels in the top of the sixth when Josh Randolph reached base on an error and made it home on a single by Eric Grulke.

Tomahawk scored both of its runs in the sixth inning when Isaac Weber led off with a single, Justin Jarvensivu doubled, Jacob Kahle singled to bring home Weber and then Jarvensivu crossed the plate on a passed ball.

The Rebels sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the seventh when they scored their final three runs on five hits that included doubles by Comer and Quade and singles by DeMeyer, Randolph and Tyler Blomdahl.

Up next for the Rebels is the six-team, double-elimination regional tournament when they play at Stafford Field in Wednesday’s third game set for 8 p.m. against Shawano. The other two opening games include Merrill facing Northwoods at 3 p.m. and Antigo playing Minocqua at 5:30 p.m. The regional tournament is scheduled to run through Saturday.

The regional tournament winner will advance to the AA State Tournament beginning July 26 in Merrill.

Rhinelander 7, Tomahawk 2

Rhinelander 1-0-2 0-0-1 3 – 7 14 0

Tomahawk 0-0-0 0-0-2 0 – 2 6 2

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Eli Wurl