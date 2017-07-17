Hartman: 40th Hodag Country Festival ‘pretty quiet’ for law enforcement

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The 40th annual Hodag Country Festival that wrapped up last weekend in the Rhinelander area was “pretty quiet” for area law enforcement, Oneida County sheriff Grady Hartman said Monday.

Hartman said the sheriff’s department – which had upwards of 10-16 deputies in the area of the Hodag Country Festival grounds last weekend with officers on foot, using a utility task vehicle and in marked and unmarked squad cars – didn’t have many incidents to deal with when this year’s annual event had a “pretty subdued crowd.”

He noted the sheriff’s department had yet to compile specific statistics on this year’s festival which ran Thursday through Sunday.