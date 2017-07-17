8th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive July 19

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Anyone looking for an memorable way to donate to a good cause may want to check out Pioneer Park Wednesday.

The Community Blood Center is holding its annual outdoor blood drive at Pioneer Park July 19, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Tents are set up as the park is transformed into a mobile donation center, similar to a military M*A*S*H unit. Presenting donors receive a free T-shirt, hotdogs, dessert and a special lunch provided by Ministry-St. Mary’s Hospital volunteers, breakfast from Dunkin’ Donuts, and will be entered to win one of four $500 Scheels gift cards.

Now is an especially important time for blood donors to step forward because summer months are traditionally challenging for organizations such as the Community Blood Center due to busier schedules for regular donors and high school students are on summer break.

All blood collected in used locally. Walk-ins are accepted; to make an appointment, visit communityblood.org.