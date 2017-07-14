Top Oneida County warrants – July 14

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Jim Maloney, 46, Male/Native American. Fail to pay multiple traffic citations. BOND: $635.35. Tammy Olcikas, 37, Female/White. Fail to pay speeding. BOND: $203.30. Sierra Thoms, 20, Female/Native American. Fail to pay operate without valid driver's license. BOND: $291.50. Erick Pearson, 20, Male/White. Fail to pay operate motor vehicle without insurance. BOND: $228.50. Michael Kelch, 35, Male/White. Fail to pay operate while suspended. BOND: $228.50.
