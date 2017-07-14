RHS Boys State representatives

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rhinelander High School students, Jared Fabich, pictured at right and Owen White recently attended the 2017 Badger Boys State, held at Ripon College.

They were two of approximately 870 high school junior boys from the state who were grouped into cities and counties, making up the 51st state to learn how government works. Fabich and White were selected to represent Rhinelander with the support of the American Legion and other local organizations.

The annual program is an eight-day camp of learning leadership, building a government and learning life-long skills.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

RHS teacher recognized for global vision

Comments comments

A bite out of the ordinary

Comments comments

FBLA/DECA brings food drive to Rhinelander doorsteps

Comments comments