RHS Boys State representatives

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rhinelander High School students, Jared Fabich, pictured at right and Owen White recently attended the 2017 Badger Boys State, held at Ripon College.

They were two of approximately 870 high school junior boys from the state who were grouped into cities and counties, making up the 51st state to learn how government works. Fabich and White were selected to represent Rhinelander with the support of the American Legion and other local organizations.

The annual program is an eight-day camp of learning leadership, building a government and learning life-long skills.