Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently visited the Rosewood Barn. Located in the Harrison Hills area, the Rosewood Barn is a venue that offers a relaxing atmosphere with rustic elegance and beautiful landscapes for weddings, community, family events and more.

The facility seats 150-175 guests and there are multiple options for indoor/outdoor dining or entertaining. Harvest tables, mismatched vintage chairs and linens are included.

The Rosewood Barn is seven miles south of Rhinelander at N10830 Hwy. 17 S. For more information, call 715-219-2679.

Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Diane Sowinski, Judy Lundin, Kaylee McRae, Shane McRae, Sue Grill, Tom Peterson, owner Brett Foley (holding Josie), Maggie Steffen, owner Whitney Foley, Dave Grill and Bobbie Keso-Mode.