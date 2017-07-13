Kabel Auto building being demolished

Demolition work is underway on the Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander. Photos by Kevin Boneske

The former Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander is being torn down and will become an empty city lot as demolition work is underway this week starting with the back of the structure. The city received grant money to be able to tear down the building, for which a city-assigned contractor, Kautza Excavating, is dong the demolition work.

Bricks fall Thursday from the back of the Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander as a crane demolishes the structure. Rhinelander public works director Tim Kingman oversees the Kabel Auto building demolition work Thursday along Stevens Street.
<
>
Bricks fall Thursday from the back of the Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander as a crane demolishes the structure.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Rhinelander 10U loses tourney opener to Northwoods

Comments comments

Community Foundation donates $5,000 for beach docks at Hodag Park

Comments comments

Report of erratic driver near Minocqua leads to felony drug charges

Comments comments

City disallowing temporary tent structures used for storage

Comments comments