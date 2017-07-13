Kabel Auto building being demolished

The former Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander is being torn down and will become an empty city lot as demolition work is underway this week starting with the back of the structure. The city received grant money to be able to tear down the building, for which a city-assigned contractor, Kautza Excavating, is dong the demolition work.

< > Bricks fall Thursday from the back of the Kabel Auto building along Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander as a crane demolishes the structure.