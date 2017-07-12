Wisconsin author Jerry Apps to speak in Rhinelander

In conjunction with the School of the Arts Legacy Writer’s Retreat program, University of Wisconsin Professor Emeritus and author Jerry Apps will be speaking about his latest book Aug. 5 at the Rhinelander District Library.

In App’s “Never Curse the Rain,” he shares his memories of water, from its importance to crops and cattle to its many recreational uses and the simple pleasures of an afternoon spent dreaming in the haymow as the rain patters on a barn roof.

Water is still a touchstone in Jerry’s life, and he explores the ways he has found it helpful in soothing a troubled mind or releasing creativity. He also discusses his concerns about the future of water and ensuring we always have enough. For, as Jerry writes, “Water is one of the most precious things on this planet, necessary for all life, and we must do everything we can to protect it.”

Apps will speak at 1 p.m. and will have books for sale for the signing event to follow.

This event is free and open to the public as a special library event of School of the Arts Rhinelander, sponsored in part by the Northern Arts Council, School of the Arts Rhinelander Legacy Program, Wisconsin Valley Library Service and Wisconsin Arts Board. Refreshments provided by the Rhinelander District Library Friends of the Library.

For more information, call 715-365-1070 or visit Rhinelanderlibrary.org.