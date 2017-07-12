Report of erratic driver near Minocqua leads to felony drug charges

Michigan man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 29-year-old Iron River, Mich., man stopped July 7 in Minocqua, following the report of the vehicle he was in driving erratically, faces felony drug charges in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Logan L. Maier has been accused of possessing between 5-15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class E felony, and possessing narcotic drugs, a Class I felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Upon conviction, the felony charges carry a combined maximum possible penalty of 11 ½ years of initial confinement in prison, followed by seven years of extended supervision, and/or fines totaling $60,000.

Maier, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond, appeared late for his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon when he said he had difficulty finding the Branch I courtroom where Judge Patrick F. O’Melia presides at the Courthouse. Maier is scheduled back in court Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

According to a Minocqua Police Department report, a northbound vehicle on Hwy. 51 in Harshaw was reported “all over the road going over the white line and hitting the gravel” on July 7 at approximately 1:04 a.m. A Minocqua police officer heading south on Hwy. 51 spotted the vehicle in Hazelhurst and then proceeded north before making a traffic stop at Hwy. 51 and Lee Road in Minocqua.

After making contact with Maier, the officer reported detecting the odor of marijuana from driver’s window and advised Maier of the reckless driving complaint. Logan allegedly stated his dog was jumping around, which caused his reckless driving, and the reason he smelled like marijuana is because he is a marijuana caregiver.

After the officer went through a field sobriety test with Maier and determined he didn’t have enough signs of impairment to arrest for operating while intoxicated, the police report states the officer searched the vehicle because of the odor of marijuana and found various forms of drug paraphernalia, a bag with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, baking soda, fentanyl patches, cash and other items that led the officer to conclude Maier intended to sell and distribute illegal substances.

After being placed under arrest, Maier stated items found in the search were not his, such as the bag of baking soda, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He also denied knowing anything about the fentanyl patches, though some were located in his wallet, according to the police report.