Rhinelander Police announce a registered sex offender moved to city

No current investigation surrounding William Huntington

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

William Huntington

The Rhinelander Police Department, “in effort to keep the community informed,” has announced that a registered sex offender has moved into the city of Rhinelander.

William Huntington, 41, was previously incarcerated and supervised until October 2013 following a 1997 conviction in Dane County for repeated acts of sexual assault against same child; more specifically, his female, eight- year-old neighbor.

Huntington is no longer on supervision, but he is a lifetime registrant on the state’s sex offender registry and he is required to be on lifetime GPS monitoring. There is no current investigation involving this person, this is only informational.

More information about this person and others on the sex offender registry can be found on the internet at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/.