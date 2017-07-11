Obituary: Raymond A. Zettler

Raymond A. “Adolph” Zettler, age 96 of Rhinelander, died Friday, July 7, 2017. Raymond was born June 15, 1921 in Stratford to Louis and Frances (Schultz) Zettler. Raymond served in the Army during WWII in the Philippines, receiving two Bronze Stars.

He is survived by his children, Michael “Mick” (Karen) Zettler of Rhinelander and Susan (Joseph) Benjamin of Hershey, Penn., five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Victor Zettler of Rhinelander and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; great-granddaughter Faith Botkin; one brother, Donovan (Charlotte) Zettler; one sister, Genevieve (Paul) Rose and his best friend and McDonald’s buddy for many years, Earl Druckrey.

Visitation for Raymond will be held 4 – 6 p.m., Wednesday July 12 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home with a parish prayer service at 6 p.m. and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 13 at the funeral home, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (St. Joseph site) with Fr. Randy Knauf and Deacon Ron Bosi officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors being conducted by the Ray Rousseau V.F.W. Post 3143 Rhinelander and by two representatives from the United States Army. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)