Obituary: Charles F. “Chuck” Dutton

Charles F. “Chuck” Dutton, age 72 of Rhinelander, died Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk. Charles was born Oct. 30, 1944 in Kenosha to Raymond F. and Fama A. (Noel) Dutton Sr. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War 1966 – 1971 and in the Navy 1976 – 1988, achieving the rank of Petty Officer Second Class and received a Bronze Star.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; one daughter, Victoria Gina Dutton of Rhinelander; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond F. Dutton, Jr., of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Edward (Sassy) Dutton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son-in-law, Paul D. Mack and a sister-in-law, Sandy Dutton of Rhinelander; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Merry Noel Mack; three sisters, Ruth (Ward) Larson, Valory (Orville) Fairfield, Thelma (Dwaine) Hammons; three brothers, Robert Dutton, Theodore (Shelby) Dutton and Eugene (Peggy) Dutton.

A celebration of life will be held beginning at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home. Chaplain John Uhlarik will officiate with military honors conducted by the Ray Rousseau V.F.W. Post 3143, Rhinelander and by two representatives from the United States Navy. The release of red, white and blue balloons and a luncheon at the funeral home will take place following the military honors. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)