City disallowing temporary tent structures used for storage

Council approves ordinance change

By KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Temporary tent structures that have been used for storage won’t be allowed in Rhinelander in the future, even with a permit, following action Monday by the City Council.

Council members backed an ordinance amendment favored by the city’s Planning Commission to delete language that had allowed temporary tent structures in the city for up to 120 days per calendar year with a permit for which there has been no charge.

City fire chief/building inspector Terry Williams, who previously informed the Planning Commission most temporary tent structures in the city were being used for storage during the winter months, had conducted a citywide inspection last summer when he reported about half of the 43 properties with “ordinance issues” had tent structures up without a permit.

When the Planning Commission recommended in May to do away with temporary tent structures in the city, Williams noted the inspection department would no longer be issuing new permits so that none of those structures would be allowed up in the city upon the change taking effect this summer with final approval by the City Council.

Though those who have used temporary tent structures for storage in the city will no longer be able to do so, city administrator Keith Kost urged the commission members not to “jump into something else right away,” such as allowing larger storage sheds that don’t match the architecture of the primary buildings, if they wanted to no longer allow tent structures.

“See how it plays out,” Kost said. “Because you’re then going to put the inspection department in the same position it is now, except we’re calling it a different structure. That doesn’t make any sense.”

The ordinance change disallowing temporary tent structures takes effect upon publication.