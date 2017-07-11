BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Rhinelander wins Prep League regular-season title

The Rhinelander Preps won the Babe Ruth regular-season championship following an 18-2 victory Monday in five innings over Eagle River at Stafford Field. Team members shown include, from left, front row, Ian Miller, Jackson Laabs, Isaac Bixby, Joe Schneider, Bryan Stoxen, Gavin Thimm. Middle row, Coach Bixby, Cole Lehman, Jake Losch, Jacob Schoppe, Mitchell Wolosek, Coach Laabs. Back row, Coach Mullikin, Coach Miller. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

Rhinelander won the Northwoods Babe Ruth Prep League regular-season championship Monday with an 18-2 victory in five innings of the title game against Eagle River. The Rhinelander Preps begin the playoffs for the postseason Thursday at Crandon.

At left, the Rhinelander Preps' Ian Miller is safe at second with a stolen base. Below, the Rhinelander Preps' Jackson Laabs (12) slides safely at home after a wild pitch. At left, the Rhinelander Preps' Isaac Bixby pitches Monday in relief of Jacob Schoppe. Jacob Schoppe starts on the mound for the Rhinelander Preps Babe Ruth baseball team Monday against Eagle River. The Rhinelander Preps' Joe Schneider hits a single Monday against Eagle River. The Rhinelander Preps' Isaac Bixby hustles back to 3rd after over sliding the base in Monday's regular-season championship game against Eagle River.
The Rhinelander Preps' Isaac Bixby hustles back to 3rd after over sliding the base in Monday's regular-season championship game against Eagle River.
