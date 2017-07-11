BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Rhinelander wins Prep League regular-season title
The Rhinelander Preps won the Babe Ruth regular-season championship following an 18-2 victory Monday in five innings over Eagle River at Stafford Field. Team members shown include, from left, front row, Ian Miller, Jackson Laabs, Isaac Bixby, Joe Schneider, Bryan Stoxen, Gavin Thimm. Middle row, Coach Bixby, Cole Lehman, Jake Losch, Jacob Schoppe, Mitchell Wolosek, Coach Laabs. Back row, Coach Mullikin, Coach Miller. Photos by Bob Mainhardt
Rhinelander won the Northwoods Babe Ruth Prep League regular-season championship Monday with an 18-2 victory in five innings of the title game against Eagle River. The Rhinelander Preps begin the playoffs for the postseason Thursday at Crandon.
<
>
The Rhinelander Preps' Isaac Bixby hustles back to 3rd after over sliding the base in Monday's regular-season championship game against Eagle River.