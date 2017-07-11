BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Rhinelander wins Prep League regular-season title

Rhinelander won the Northwoods Babe Ruth Prep League regular-season championship Monday with an 18-2 victory in five innings of the title game against Eagle River. The Rhinelander Preps begin the playoffs for the postseason Thursday at Crandon.

< > The Rhinelander Preps' Isaac Bixby hustles back to 3rd after over sliding the base in Monday's regular-season championship game against Eagle River.