Appleton man accused in Oneida County of child sex assault

Bond for Chris J. Huelskamp set at $50,000 cash

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

A 55-year-old Appleton man accused of having sexual contact with a girl under age 13 in the city of Rhinelander about five years ago made an initial appearance Tuesday in Oneida County Circuit Court.

From right, Chris J. Huelskamp makes his initial court appearance Monday via teleconference from the Oneida County Jail while county district attorney Michael Michael W. Schiek appears in the Branch I courtroom. Huelsman faces a felony count of first-degree sexual assault allegedly involving a child under age 13, Photo by Kevin Boneske

Upon conviction, the Class B felony charge of first-degree sexual assault against Chris J. Huelskamp carries a maximum possible penalty of 40 years of initial confinement in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Judge Patrick F. O’Melia set bond for Huelskamp at $50,000 cash with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. Huelskamp, who stated via a video teleconference from the county jail during the initial appearance that he is “100 percent not guilty” and hopes to have a public defender represent him, is scheduled back in court Monday for an adjourned initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual contact between Huelskamp and the now 13-year-old girl occurred between Feb. 14, 2012 and Feb. 14, 2013 when she was around nine.

Court records further state Huelskamp had been on probation between December 2011 and May 2013 when he was reported living at several addresses in Rhinelander. Since August 2013, the court complaint states Huelskamp was on the run from probation and believed to be living in Appleton.