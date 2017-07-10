LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels win Merrill Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team won its second invitational tournament of the summer after winning three of four games this past weekend at the Merrill Invite.

The Rebels opened the four-team, round-robin play Friday with a 5-1 loss against D.C. Everest.

Brad Comer pitched the first six innings for the Rebels and recorded the loss, giving up an earned run out of the four scored on eight hits with a walk while striking out nine. D.C. Everest’s Jordan Steinagel picked up the complete-game pitching victory, allowing an earned run on seven hits while striking out eight.

D.C. Everest’s big inning at the plate came in the bottom of the second when three runs scored on three hits. Nate Jagodzinksi, Andrew Baranowski and Austin Gilge each drove in a run.

The Rebels scored their only run in the fifth inning when Easton Senoraske doubled and scored.

In Saturday’s round-robin games, the Rebels defeated Merrill, 11-1, in five innings and then downed Holmen, 9-5.

Based on tournament records and the fewest runs allowed, the Rebels were able to play in Sunday’s championship game when they won their rematch against D.C. Everest, 11-6.

Following last weekend’s Merrill Invite, the Rebels’ overall season record stands at 12-3 going into Tuesday’s home game against Mosinee.