12U LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Rhinelander stays unbeaten in District Tourney

From left, the Rhinelander 12U's A.J. Turek hauls in the throw to first base to put out the Northwoods runner in a close play in Thursday's Wisconsin Little League District 5 Tournament game at Hodag Park.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander 12U Little League All-Stars remained unbeaten in the postseason Thursday when they won their District 5 Tournament game at Hodag Park over Northwoods, 2-1. Rhinelander continues its quest for a berth in the state tournament when district action resumes this week in Wausau.

At left, the Rhinelander 12U's Sam Schneider slides safely into third base on a throw from the Northwoods catcher. The Rhinelander 12U's Ryan Jamison starts on the mound Thursday against Northwoods. Logan Schmoeger pitches in relief for the Rhinelander 12U All-Stars. The Rhinelander 12U's Kolby Ridderbusch catches behind the plate Thursday against Northwoods. From right, the Rhinelander 12U's A.J. Turek is backed up by Caleb Olcikas while catching a pop foul for the final out of Thursday's Wisconsin Little League District 5 Tournament game against Northwoods.
From right, the Rhinelander 12U's A.J. Turek is backed up by Caleb Olcikas while catching a pop foul for the final out of Thursday's Wisconsin Little League District 5 Tournament game against Northwoods.
