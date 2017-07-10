12U LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Rhinelander stays unbeaten in District Tourney

STAR JOURNAL REPORT
Rhinelander 12U Little League All-Stars remained unbeaten in the postseason Thursday when they won their District 5 Tournament game at Hodag Park over Northwoods, 2-1. Rhinelander continues its quest for a berth in the state tournament when district action resumes this week in Wausau.
From right, the Rhinelander 12U's A.J. Turek is backed up by Caleb Olcikas while catching a pop foul for the final out of Thursday's Wisconsin Little League District 5 Tournament game against Northwoods.