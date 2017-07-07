Reader says Democrats having a bad month

Editor,

It hasn’t been a good month for the Socialist Democrats and there liberal “fake news” media.

Three CNN reporters were forced to leave for generating fake news. Top CNN reporter Van Jones is caught on video confirming the anti-Trump Russian collusion pushed by CNN is a “nothing burger.”

Bernie Sanders’s wife is being investigated by the FBI for bank fraud.

Kates Law and the sanctuary city, illegal alien laws, pass the house with almost no Democrat support.

It is revealed that President Obama knew of Russian election meddling last August and did nothing.

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld President Trumps terrorist travel ban.

The Democrats lose two more special congressional elections. Making them 0-5 since President Trump was elected.

Socialist leaning Illinois can’t afford to pay it’s lottery winners and it’s employee pension plans are $203 billion in debt.

Socialist Venezuela is crumbling into civil war.

Obamacare premiums have more than doubled since 2013 and much of the country has zero or one insurer.

Susan Rice’s illegal unmasking of Trump campaign members is under criminal investigation.

Polls confirm that less than one-quarter of us now trust the media.

The former FBI director reveals that he was directed by Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch to call the Clinton email investigation an “incident” in an attempted cover up.

The list does not include everything and will grow as long as the Democrat politicians put themselves ahead of the American people, while pitting us against each other to get votes.

Charlie Gullan, Eagle River