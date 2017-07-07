Second property tax payments due

Editor,

The second installment of 2016 Oneida and Vilas County property tax bills is due by July 31, 2017. Due to limited parking and long waiting lines, mailing tax payments is recommended for both counties.

If paying by check please make sure the numeric and written portion of the check are the same and check is signed. If numeric and written portion of checks do not match or if checks are unsigned they will be returned, which could result in penalty and/or interest charges. Postdated checks will not be held and will be processed the day they are received.

Oneida County payments can be mailed to Oneida County treasurer, P.O. Box 400, Rhinelander, WI 54501. Payments in person can be made to the county Treasurer’s office on weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Oneida County treasurer’s office is located on the first floor, Dahl Street side of the Courthouse in Rhinelander. To help expedite processing, please have payments ready and checks written before stepping to the counter. For after-hour payments, by check only, please use the drop box located on the Dahl Street side of the Courthouse. We suggest mailing tax payments early. Tax payments must be postmarked by July 31 and received in our office by Aug. 7 or they will be considered delinquent and will accrue an additional 10 1/2 percent penalty and interest charge for late payment. Penalty and interest will continue to accrue at a rate of 1 1/2 percent per month until the bill is paid in full. For more information, phone the treasurer’s office at 715-369-6137.

Oneida County payments may also be made inside the bank at any US Bank in Minocqua and St. Germain, Associated Bank in Minocqua, and mBank branches in St. Germain and Three Lakes. Bank staff will only collect those payments presented with a tax payment stub and exact payment amount. Do not use the drive through for these services.

Oneida County payment by credit card or electronic check can be made through Point & Pay by calling 1-888-891-6064 option 1 or at www.co.oneida.wi.gov, click on “Departments,” “Treasurer,” “Pay 2nd Installment or Delinquent Tax payments online.” You will also need your tax bill number. Please be aware that Point & Pay will charge you a convenience fee for using their services.

Vilas County Government offices are under construction. Public entry is located on the south side of the courthouse complex facing Court Street. An ADA compliant public entry to the courthouse is available by utilizing the Vilas County Justice Center (Sheriff’s Office and County Jail) entry, which is located on the west side of the complex facing North Birch Street. Limited ADA parking is available at that location. This entry is clearly marked. The Courthouse may be accessed by using the stairs or the elevator located on the right of the justice center lobby. All other Courthouse exterior entry doors remain closed to public entry.

Vilas County payments can be mailed to Vilas County treasurer, 330 Court Street, Eagle River, WI 54521. Payments in person can be made to the county treasurer’s office on weekdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The treasurer’s office is located on the first floor of the Vilas County Courthouse in Eagle River. We suggest mailing tax payments early. Tax payments must be postmarked by July 31 and received in the office by Aug. 7, or they will be considered delinquent and will receive an interest charge of 7 percent. Interest will continue to accrue at a rate of 1 percent per month until the bill is paid in full. For more information, contact the Vilas County treasurer’s office at 715-479-3609.

Vilas County payments may also be made at the following financial institutions: Associated Bank, Peoples State Bank, River Valley Bank – Eagle River locations and mBank – Eagle River and St. Germain locations. Bank staff will only collect those payments presented with a tax payment stub and exact payment amount.

In Vilas County, payment by credit card can be made through Point & Pay by calling 1-866-518-2304 or at www.vilascountywi.gov. Please be aware that Point & Pay will charge you an additional 2.39 percent convenience fee for credit cards and $1.50 for electronic check transfers.

Kris Ostermann, Oneida County treasurer