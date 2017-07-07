Outstanding warrants in Oneida County – July 7

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

William H. Deragon, 52, Male/Native American. Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $519.50. Larissa R. Davila, 25, Female/Hispanic. Misdemeanor retail theft; BODY ONLY. Joseph J. Chiero, 26, Male/White. Failure to pay possession of THC. BOND: $354.50. Erica N. Zernia, 35, Female/White. Failure to lay contributing to truancy. BOND: $528. Cody A. Heckendorf, 24, Male/White. Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $228.50.
