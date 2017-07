Obituary: Nancy M. Siedschlag

Nancy M. Siedschlag, age 80 of Rhinelander, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. She was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Rhinelander to Edward and Frieda (Larsen) Terzynski.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Mark) Lanser and Penny (the late Robert) Huffman; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters Irene, Pat and Alice; husbands, Clarence Reader Jr. and Robert Siedschlag; infant daughter, Lynn and son-in-law Robert Huffman. Private services will be held. (Carlson Funeral Home)