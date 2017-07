Nicolet College spring 2017 graduates

Nicolet College held graduation ceremonies in May. The following area students received certificates or diplomas:

Rhinelander: Stephanie M. Allen, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Nicole M. Alonso, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Brooke L. Alsteens, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma;

Ian Paul Anderson, IT-computer support specialist, Associate of Applied Science, and IT web software developer, Associate of Applied Science and IT web development specialist, Technical Diploma; Lacey N. Baker, receptionist, technical diploma; Rachel C. Bauer, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; Patrick Beach, catering, Technical Certificate; William J. Belliveau, IT web development specialist, Technical Diploma; William J. Belliveau, IT software development specialist, Technical Diploma; Desi Marie Blackstone, medication assistant, Technical Diploma; Rachel Lynn Blomdahl, criminal justice – law enforcement, Associate of Applied Science; Judy T. Bloomquist, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma and administrative professional, Associate of Applied Science; Jayme Lynn Brooks, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Kayla Marie Brooks, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; Hannah Mae Burk, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Jared Azairiah Bushor, liberal arts – Associate of Science, and architectural technology, Associate of Applied Science; Melissa A. Campbell, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Brooke Leigh Carlson, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Lisa Ann Choinski, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Jenna M. Cogar, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Whitney Rose Conn, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Erica J. Counter, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Amber R. Dalka, practical nursing, Technical Diploma; Victoria S. Ellgass, receptionist, Technical Diploma; Melanie Anne Farb, practical nursing, Technical Diploma; Luke J. Freund, practical nursing, Technical Diploma; Theresa Sue Gale, advanced emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Charles C. Garnier, IT web software developer, Associate of Applied Science; Jennifer L. Gleason, phlebotomy, Technical Certificate; Rebekah E. Glut, culinary assistant, Technical Diploma; Abby Marie Hamilton, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Goldie Lynn Hamilton, medication assistant, Technical Diploma; Benjamin E. Hansen, supervision, Technical Diploma; Melissa A. Haselton, professional development, Technical Certificate, and accounting assistant, Technical Diploma; Zachary M. Hastreiter, electromechanical technology, Associate of Applied Science; Jessica M. Helgeson, nursing – Associate Degree, Associate of Applied Science; Hannah Erin Hicks, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Melvin E. Hildreth, automotive service technician, Technical Diploma; Ashley Lynn Hollands, early childhood education preschool, Technical Diploma; Ashley Lynn Hollands, early childhood education, Associate of Applied Science; Cole James Huffman, IT software development specialist, Technical Diploma, and IT web development specialist, Technical Diploma; Allison Marie Hull, nursing – Associate Degree, Associates of Applied Science; Ashley C. Hull, supervision, Technical Diploma; Kelsey E. Hunter, liberal arts – Associate of Arts; Stephanie Ann Hunter, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; Deborah M. Iverson, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Trevor W. Jacobs, electromechanical technology, Associate of Applied Science; Gary J. Jirschele, IT virtualization, Technical Diploma, and, IT user support technician, Technical Diploma, and IT network technician, Technical Diploma; Jennifer R. Johnson, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Lucas C. Johnson, advanced emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Kylee Danyelle Juedes, sales and marketing, Technical Diploma; Mandy M. Kalvelage, administrative professional, Associate of Applied Science; Linda K. Kau, administrative professional, Associate of Applied Science; Kirk Allen Kintop, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Katarina Ann Kolpack, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; James Louis Kozma, emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Jodi M. Lehman, supervision, Technical Diploma; Gracie A. Linsmeyer, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Christianna Elaine Lobermeier, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Jasmine L. Lundt, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Samantha J. Malone, criminal justice – law enforcement, Associate of Applied Science; Miranda M. Maney, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Aaron P. Mangerson, industrial electronics technician, Technical Diploma; Timberly J. Martin, administrative professional, Associate of Applied Science; Jacob Richard McCaigue, industrial maintenance mechanic, Technical Diploma, and mechanical maintenance, Technical Diploma; Jacob Richard McCaigue, mechanical maintenance, Technical Diploma; Hailey Rose McCarty, accounting assistant, Technical Diploma, and bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Brendan M. McGuire, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Tracy Lynn Monk, architectural technology, Associate of Applied Science; Sage R. Mountjoy, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Emily R. Nelson, drafting and design technician, Technical Diploma; Mitchell D. Neuendank, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma, and phlebotomy, Technical Certificate; Alan B. Newman, receptionist, Technical Diploma, and bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Stacey Lee O’Connor, practical nursing, Technical Diploma; Marisa Sue Oestreich, supervision, Technical Diploma; Mallory K. Olson, graphic communication, Technical Diploma; Jacob M. Paquette, welding, Technical Diploma, and welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Johnna Lee Parker, culinary assistant, Technical Diploma; Monica K. Pemper, business management, Associate of Applied Science; Ethan Jay Pequet, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Annette Arlene Peter, receptionist, Technical Diploma; Sean M. Peterson, corrections specialist, Technical Diploma; Gregory Thomas Plautz, advanced emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Lucas C. Price, automotive service technician, Technical Diploma; Amanda Ray Priegel, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Evelyn Nichole Pritchard, liberal arts – Associate of Arts; Ashley Ann Raith, cosmetology, Technical Diploma; Tarah M. Rappley, business management, Associate of Applied Science; Hannah Marit Reese, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Brooke Marie Reichert, nursing – Associate Degree, Associate of Applied Science; James C. Reilly, welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Daniel Robert Resch, baking, Technical Certificate, culinary arts, Associate of Applied Science, and food service management, Technical Certificate; Kristin Ann Riess, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Janelle Abigail Roberts, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Ashley L. Robinson, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; b welding, Technical Diploma; Tianna Michele Rolain, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Kelly Marie Roou, food service management, Technical Certificate, and culinary arts, Associate of Applied Science; Samantha L. Rossier, professional development, Technical Certificate; Brandon A. Running, welding, Technical Diploma, and welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Christopher R. Sayers, industrial maintenance mechanic, Technical Diploma; Leah B. Schindeldecker, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma, and accounting Assistant, Technical Diploma; Emma Jo Schmidt, liberal arts – Associate of Science; Kailey N. Schnoor, emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Jennifer Ann Schoeneck, nursing – Associate Degree, Associate of Applied Science; Emily C. Schramke, nursing – Associate Degree, Associate of Applied Science; Andrea L. Seidel, microsoft office, Technical Certificate; Cheryl M. Setzer, graphic design, Associate of Applied Science; Sarah J. Silva, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Dustin J. Simon, liberal arts – Associate of Arts; Mackenzie A. Skinner, early childhood education preschool, Technical Diploma; Tess L. Stephens, liberal arts – AS: natural resources, Associate of Science, and green scholar, Technical Certificate; Mickey V. Sternitzky, industrial electronics technician, Technical Diploma; Natasha Nicole Stinson, practical nursing, Technical Diploma; Rodney A. Stockley, welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Jennie Lynn Swearingen, dental hygienist, Associate of Applied Science; Chong Tan Tang, industrial electronics technician, Technical Diploma; Emma L. Tober-Gross, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Aaron Matthew Tomasoski, liberal arts -Associate of Arts; Brenda K. Towne, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Chelsea Maria Towne, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; Patches J. Towne, medication assistant, Technical Diploma; Andrew R. Treder, architectural technology, Associate of Applied Science; Olivia Tambellini Umlor, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Harley M. Upchurch, IT network technician, Technical Diploma, and IT software development specialist, Technical Diploma; Luke GR Vandenberg, industrial electronics technician, Technical Diploma, and electromechanical technology, Associate of Applied Science; Alexa Gabrielle Verbist, cosmetology, Technical Diploma; Samantha Raelynn Verbist, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Mikaela Lynn Volkmann, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Kenneth J. vonArx, drafting and design technician, Technical Diploma; Alex Matthew Wagler, supervision, Technical Diploma; Joshua D. Wagler, industrial electronics technician, Technical Diploma; Nicholas Alan Wagler, liberal arts – Associate of Arts; Guillerma C. Wagner, medical assistant, Technical Diploma; Amy I. Wilson, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Megan O. Young, liberal arts, Associate of Science, and drafting and design technician, Technical Diploma; Brittney Kay Zalenski, early childhood education, Associates of Applied Science, and early childhood education preschool, Technical Diploma; Jonah Andrew Zarda, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Sydney Grace Zastrow, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma.

Elcho: Hannah Christine Baldauf, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Samantha Rae DeNamur, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Jason A. Giese, Supervision, Technical Diploma; Jason A. Giese, Business Management Operations Mgmt, Associate of Applied Science; Elizabeth M. Goerke, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Christopher D. Mork, Corrections Specialist, Technical Diploma; Josh J. Olson, Industrial Electronics Technician, Technical Diploma; Grace M. Palubicki, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Josue Abraham Rojas, Corrections Specialist, Technical Diploma; McKenzie Elizabeth Siemers, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Celia L. Space, Nursing Assistant, Technical Diploma; Jessica L. Speth, Business Management Operations Mgmt, Associate of Applied Science; Kevin J. Stevens, Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, Technical Diploma.

Harshaw: Valerie Anne Divine, bookkeeper, Technical Diploma; Rachel L. Heil, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Megan A. Larson, business management, Associate of Applied Science; Jean M. Yeater, supervision, Technical Diploma.

Lake Tomahawk: Rhonda Kay Collins, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Heather R. Pesava, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma.

Pelican Lake: Lydia Ann Black, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Kevin J. Bouche, industrial mechanical technician, Associate of Applied Science and industrial maintenance mechanic, Technical Diploma; Danny Steve Damron, welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Victoria Duvall, nursing, Associate of Applied Science; Theresa R. Guth, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Dakota Littleton, welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma, and welding, Technical Diploma; Trevor R. Novak, phlebotomy, Technical Certificate; Fiona Michael Redmond, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Michelle L. Schoeneck, medical assistant, Technical Diploma.

Gleason: Maggie K. Latzig, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Karl Fred Leder, welding, Technical Diploma, and welding/maintenance and fabrication, Technical Diploma; Rosaleta D. Pahnke, nursing assistant, Technical Diploma; Stephanie Elizabeth Schroeder, emergency medical technician, Technical Diploma; Jorgen Charles Tessmann, automotive technology, associates of Applied Science; Hunter Thomas Vian, liberal arts – Associate of Science; Yin Xiao, accounting assistant, Technical Diploma.