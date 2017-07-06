WXPR hires station manager

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Bill Clow has been named the station manager at Rhinelander public radio station, WXPR. Clow replaces Pete Rondello, who left the station last spring. Clow is the former Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“We had a diverse group of applicants for this position,” said Jeff Burke, WXPR Board of Director’s chairman. “We selected Bill based on his experience as a fundraiser, administrator and his community involvement.”

Clow founded a community radio station in Harvard, Ill.

“Radio gets in your blood,” said Clow. “I’ve been volunteering at WXPR since I moved to Rhinelander and am very excited to have a chance to work on a daily basis with the staff and volunteers at the station.”

Clow came to Rhinelander in December 2015 to take the executive director position at Rhinelander Chamber. He left that position Oct. 3, 2016. Clow received his MBA from the University of Illinois with an undergraduate degree in advertising. He has over 25 yeaers of experience as an administrator in education and health care. Prior to starting with WXPR, Clow was an account manager for a local television station.

He is currently involved with Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) and Forward Rhinelander.