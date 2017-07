A hockey scrimmage took place at the Rhinelander Ice Arena on Wednesday night when two teams were made up of players from Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Lakeland and Chequamegon. The Orange team defeated the Black, 8-5, with a string of goals in the second half. Two 30-minute, running-clock halves were played.

< > Goalie Seth Stafford stops a shot in Wednesday night's hockey scrimmage at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.