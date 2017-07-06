LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels storm through Chequamegon, 14-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A pair of six-run innings Wednesday helped propel the Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team to a 14-4 road victory in five innings over Chequamegon.

Rebels starting pitcher Matt Rudolph worked the first 3 1/3 innings and recorded the victory, giving up three earned runs out of the four scored on three hits with three walks while striking out two. Brandon Hess closed out the final 1 2/3 innings without being charged for a run on one hit and striking out one.

Chequamegon starter Jace Scherwinski, one of the team’s four pitchers to take the mound, lasted three innings and took the loss, giving up two earned runs out of the seven scored on six hits with three walks and a hit batter while striking out two.

The Rebels also outhit Chequamegon, 14-4.

Six Rebel players ended up with multiple hits and six of the team’s hits went for multiple bases. Brad Comer’s three hits included a two-run homer, an RBI double and an RBI single. Josh Randolph tallied three singles and 2 RBI. Easton Senoraske tripled and doubled with 3 RBI. Tyler Blomdahl doubled and singled with an RBI. Jacob DeMeyer had two singles and 2 RBI. Brad Quade added two singles and an RBI.

Chequamegon, which didn’t tally a run until the fourth inning, got two of its four hits from Scherwinski with a 2-RBI double and a single.

The win improved the Rebels’ overall season record to 9-2 going into this weekend’s Merrill Invite.

Rhinelander 14, Chequamegon 4 (5 innings)

Rhinelander 1-6-0 1-6 – 14 14 3

Chequamegon 0-0-0 4-0 – 4 4 1

WP–Matt Rudolph; LP–Jace Scherwinski