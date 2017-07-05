Rhinelander July 4 parade

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Brown Street was lined with spectators for the annual July 4 parade Tuesday. This year’s theme was “Where the stars and stripes and the eagles fly.” Parade organizers have announced the winners in four divisions:

Best non-profit units

Rhinelander Masonic Lodge

Oneida County 4-H

Oneida County Fair

Best marching units

RHS dance team

Northwoods Girl Scouts

Northwoods School of Dance

Best business units

Northwoods Insurance

CT’s Deli

Kid’s Korner Pizza

Best general units

Rhinelander Country Club

Oneida County DARE/dive team

Pelican Fire Department

(Photos by Brevin Persike)