Rhinelander July 4 parade

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Brown Street was lined with spectators for the annual July 4 parade Tuesday. This year’s theme was “Where the stars and stripes and the eagles fly.” Parade organizers have announced the winners in four divisions:

Best non-profit units
Rhinelander Masonic Lodge
Oneida County 4-H
Oneida County Fair

Best marching units
RHS dance team
Northwoods Girl Scouts
Northwoods School of Dance

Best business units
Northwoods Insurance
CT’s Deli
Kid’s Korner Pizza

Best general units
Rhinelander Country Club
Oneida County DARE/dive team
Pelican Fire Department

(Photos by Brevin Persike)

Oneida County 4-H took second place in the "Best Non-Profit" parade category. U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy stops to shake hands with a parade-goer. The Rhinelander Country Club float was chosen as the best of the "Best General Units" in Tuesdays July 4 parade. Seymour High School band The end.
The Rhinelander Country Club float was chosen as the best of the "Best General Units" in Tuesdays July 4 parade.
