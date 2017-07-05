Rhinelander July 4 parade

STAR JOURNAL REPORT
Brown Street was lined with spectators for the annual July 4 parade Tuesday. This year’s theme was “Where the stars and stripes and the eagles fly.” Parade organizers have announced the winners in four divisions:
Best non-profit units
Rhinelander Masonic Lodge
Oneida County 4-H
Oneida County Fair
Best marching units
RHS dance team
Northwoods Girl Scouts
Northwoods School of Dance
Best business units
Northwoods Insurance
CT’s Deli
Kid’s Korner Pizza
Best general units
Rhinelander Country Club
Oneida County DARE/dive team
Pelican Fire Department
(Photos by Brevin Persike)
The Rhinelander Country Club float was chosen as the best of the "Best General Units" in Tuesdays July 4 parade.