Obituary: Teresa R. Duellman

Teresa R. Duellman, age 93 of Rhinelander, Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Friendly Village.  She was born March 13, 1924, in Watersmeet, Mich. to Adolph and Rose (Yost) Caron.Teresa is survived by four children, Edward (Debbie) Duellman of Manitowoc, Karen Calhoun of Tomahawk, Robert (Susie) Duellman of Rhinelander, and Richard Duellman of Rhinelander; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.

Per Teresa’s wishes, there will be no formal services. (Carlson Funeral Home)

