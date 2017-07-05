Obituary: Louise Breitzman

Louise “Weezy” Breitzman, age 56 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at her home. She was born July 14, 1960, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Lowell “Bud” and Marilyn (Wige) Nagovsky. Louise is survived by her husband, Scott Breitzman of Rhinelander; her son, Brody Breitzman of Rhinelander; her mother, Marilyn Nagovsky of St. Michael, Minn.; mother-in-law, Betty Breitzman of Woodruff; sister, Linda (Richard) Prigmore of Amarillo, Texas; two brothers, Jim (Beth) Nagovsky of South St. Paul, Minn., and Ben (Kathy) Nagovsky of St. Michael, Minn.; and her loyal pet companion, Sprocket. She was preceded in death by her father, Bud. Per her request, there will be no formal services for Louise. (Carlson Funeral Home)