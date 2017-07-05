Obituary: Caroline Thrun Adams

“Chuggie,” Caroline Reed Thrun Adams, left our world to enter heaven on her beloved dancing partner’s arm on July 4, 2017, surrounded by her family. We weren’t ready for this but the Lord had other plans for Mom and we are so grateful that she didn’t suffer and she is home with Jesus.

Chuggie was born on October 8, 1929 in Valparaiso, Ind., to Dr. Walter and Mrs. Bess (nee Russell) Thrun, on the day the stock market crashed.

She married the love of her life, Chuck—Charles William Adams, on April 14, 1950 in Tempe, AZ. Chuggie had a passion for everything she ever did. She was truly passionate about working! She also loved ballroom dancing with Chuck, traveling, spending time in Sanibel, collecting shells, bird-watching, boating, playing the piano, knitting and reading. Mostly she loved spending time with her family.

Other than her family, her biggest joy was owning and operating Strongbow Turkey Farm and Inn throughout her life until her retirement. She was an incredible businesswoman, inspiring and mentoring countless family members and many young employees throughout the years.

Chuggie is survived by her four children: Shellie (Brian) Holmes, Rhinelander, WI; Char (Kevin) McGuire, Rochester Hills, MI; Russ (Nancy) Adams, Valparaiso; Holly (Rocco) Abessinio, Grosse Point Woods, MI. Thirteen grandchildren and 12-1/2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Mary Helen Lewis of Jackson, MS; sister-in-law Cathy Adams and many more extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Bess and Dr. Walter Thrun; her beloved husband of 66 years, Chuck Adams; brother-in-laws Larry Adams and Don Lewis.

Arrangements for Chuggie are being handled by the Moeller Funeral Home of Valparaiso, IN. Family will be receiving loved ones and friends at Moeller’s on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Private services will be held on Saturday, July 8, followed by internment at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Chuggie’s memory may be made to Lily’s House Domestic Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 233, Rhinelander, WI 54501.