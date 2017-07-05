LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels cut down Northwoods, 16-8

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team scored in all but one inning to win Friday’s Great Northern Legion Conference road game against Northwoods, 16-8.

The Rebels’ Brad Comer pitched the first five innings and recorded the win, allowing three earned runs out of the six he gave up on six hits with four walks while striking out nine. Jacob DeMeyer closed out the final two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Northwoods starter Spencer Huettl stayed on the mound for three innings and took the loss, allowing three earned runs out of the four he gave up on five hits with three walks while striking out three. Eagles reliever Josh Meier threw the final four innings and gave up 12 runs on 11 hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Rebels also doubled up Northwoods in the hit department, 16-8.

DeMeyer pounded out four hits with 5 RBI on three doubles and a single. Brandon Hess and Brad Quade each added two singles and a double for the Rebels. Tyler Blomdahl’s two hits included a two-run homer and a single, while Easton Senoraske tallied a double and a single.

The Eagles, who didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning, got two hits apiece from Brandon Moravec and Brad Sowinski.

With the win, the Rebels improved their overall season record to 8-2 going into Wednesday night’s conference road game against Chequamegon.

Rhinelander 16, Northwoods 8

Rhinelander 1-2-1 3-4-0 5 – 16 16 3

Northwoods 0-0-0 2-4-2 0 – 8 8 3

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Spencer Huettl