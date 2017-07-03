Battery suspect wanted by Minocqua Police Department

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Person of interest in connection with downtown Minocqua incident July 1.

The Minocqua Police Department are asking for the community’s held in identifying a person believed to be involved in an incident Saturday night that resulted in one man’s serious injuries.

According to Chief of Police David Jaeger, officers responded to the report of a disturbance neart he intersection of Oneida Street and Milwaukee Street at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unconscious man laying in the street. Medics were called to the scene; the man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone who has information about the incident, or can identify the suspect pictured is encouraged to contact the Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234. Anonymous tips may be reported to WeTip, 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463). Rewards of up to $1,000 area available for information leading to a conviction.