Top five outstanding warrants – June 30

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Anthony B. Wallace, 38, Male/Black. Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $228.50. Joshua J. Mohr, 27, Male/White. Failure to pay left of center and fail to keep vehicle under control. BOND: $482.20. Chloe C. Ross, 22, Female/Native American. Failure to pay speeding. BOND: $386.00. Sherry L. Thiel, 34, Female/White. Failure to pay resisting, retail theft and operate while registration is suspended/revoked. BOND: $1,038.30. Brandyn T. Vandenboom, 22, Male/White. Failure to appear possession methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. BOND: $1,528.
<
>
Brandyn T. Vandenboom, 22, Male/White. Failure to appear possession methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. BOND: $1,528.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Citizens honored for assisting police

Comments comments

Rhinelander-area man pleads not guilty for dog’s death

Comments comments

Stepmother bound over for trial in toddler’s death

Comments comments

Top five warrants – June 23, 2017

Comments comments