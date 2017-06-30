Expera prepares for machine installation

Increased traffic expected on Park Street, behind Expera facility

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

As work continues to ready the new Expera Coated Products facility in Rhinelander for production, area drivers should expect increased traffic and deliveries to the facility for the next several weeks, according to Expera’s Rhinelander mill manager.

“We expect our equipment to be delivered in multiple containers throughout the next four weeks,” said Jeff Verdoorn, Vice President of Operations and manager of the Rhinelander mill. “This will create some potential road closures and we will clearly coordinate and communicate this through the city of Rhinelander.”

Trucks will be delivered and unloaded off Park Street, which runs behind the facility located at 114 Wl Kemp St.

The roof of the former Printpack building was raised to 37 feet to accommodate installation of the 33-foot-tall coater. Expera engineering superintendent John Harris recently presented an update to the Oneida County Board and said the project is on track with about a month of mechanical installation and a month of electrical installation once the coater is in place. Testing is expected to take place in September.