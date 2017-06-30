Committee backs changing portion of Anderson Street to two-way traffic

Other possible changes of one-way designations also discussed

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Following the completion of road work for Rhinelander’s downtown Streetscape project, the city’s Public Works Committee backed an ordinance amendment Thursday to change the portion of Anderson Street south from Davenport Street to the Anderson Lot exit from one-way to two-way traffic.

Public works director Tim Kingman said that section of Anderson Street south of Davenport Street had been too narrow for two-way traffic before the Streetscape work had been completed.

“With the road that’s there now after the rebuild, it can be used as a two-way (street),” Kingman said. “However, it’s advisable to have trucks with a wide (turning radius) – a semi or a panel truck – not be using this entrance.”

To make the change to a two-way street, Kingman suggested taking down the one-way signs and placing up signs indicating a no-truck entrance along with a stop sign for northbound vehicles approaching Davenport Street.

Kingman also noted the section Anderson Street just north of Davenport Street is already two-way traffic and has enough width for trucks.

OTHER POSSIBLE TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES

Though the meeting agenda included changing the city code to allow two-way traffic on Anderson Street, committee members also discussed possibly eliminating other one-way designations in the ordinance, such as the Rhinelander District Library driveway, which has one-way traffic from Rives Street north and west to the exit on Stevens Street.

“The library driveway…is not a formal city street,” said committee member Mark Pelletier. “It’s a private drive on – you could point as to city-owned property – but yet, would that make it a city-owned parking lot, which I really don’t want to go there…. That driveway…should it be on here (as a one-way street)?”

“If a car pulls in (the library driveway) the wrong way, can the police enforce that rule?” asked committee member Steve Sauer.

“I don’t think they can in the parking lot,” replied Mayor Dick Johns.

Committee members agreed to approve the proposed changes listed on the agenda and then have city attorney Carrie Miljevich review other one-way street designations currently in the city code for other possible revisions, which could be considered by the full City Council at its meeting July 10.