Obituary: James Walter Meyer

James “Jim” Walter Meyer, age 94 of Llano, Texas died Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. He was born Sept. 18, 1922, to Julia (Trotier) and Walter Meyer in Rhinelander. Jim served in the Air Force, where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant as a bombardier pilot during World War II for state-side training.

Jim is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughters, Barbara Craun (Steve) of Hayden, Idaho, and Carol Warkoczewski (Tom) of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a sister; Shirley Lindwall.

Jim was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; and infant daughters, Rose and Michelle Meyer.

The graveside committal service will be held Sunday, July 2 at 2p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery. (Please meet at the cemetery). At the conclusion of the services, military honors will be conducted by the Ray Rousseau V.F.W. Post 3143 and by two representatives from the United States Air Force. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)