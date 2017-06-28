Obituary: Frances L. Beltz

Frances L. Beltz, age 93 of Harshaw, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Friendly Village Nursing and Rehabilitation She was born March 3, 1924, in California to Joseph and Mary Caton. Frances is survived by her son, George (Joann) Beltz of Harshaw; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Hildebrand Funeral Home. Interment will be at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)