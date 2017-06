In Babe Ruth action Tuesday at Stafford Field, Rhinelander’s Prep League team defeated the Merrill Blue, 9-2, while the Senior League game went eight innings before the Rhinelander Black defeated the Rhinelander Green, 10-8.

< > From left, the Rhinelander Black's Jacob Dreifuerst makes the catch at first base to force out the Rhinelander Green's Asher Johnson (9) in Tuesday's Babe Ruth Senior League game at Stafford Field.