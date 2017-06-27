Rhinelander Chamber announces new member-oriented website

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) has launched a new website designed to be an easy-to-use resource for chamber members, residents and visitors. The site, www.RhinelanderChamber.com, plays a “pivotal role in attracting and engaging the area’s target audience,” according to chamber staff.

“We are really excited about the features that this new website will provide to our members and the community,” said Lauren Sackett, event and program coordinator at RACC. “Chamber members are prominently featured and will have the ability to promote their job openings and special deals. Community members will have the ability to add their own events to the Rhinelander community calendar.”

The site features six major sections:

Member directory – You can use this business directory to find more information about all RACC chamber members

– You can use this business directory to find more information about all RACC chamber members The Chamber – Learn about the Chamber’s mission statement, staff, Board of Directors, the Rhinelander area and the Hodag.

– Learn about the Chamber’s mission statement, staff, Board of Directors, the Rhinelander area and the Hodag. Members – The members tab features information about chamber member benefits, awards, member-to-member deals and added member opportunities. RACC members are encouraged to reach out to the chamber staff to set up their own business log-in to manage their own listings.

– The members tab features information about chamber member benefits, awards, member-to-member deals and added member opportunities. RACC members are encouraged to reach out to the chamber staff to set up their own business log-in to manage their own listings. Events and Programs – RACC offers many events and program throughout the year. Check out this tab for current information on the seven featured events run by the chamber; programs offered, including Leadership Oneida County, Business After 5, Chamber Bucks and Chamber Ambassadors. A new addition is the Rhinelander area community calendar, to which any community member can add events.

– RACC offers many events and program throughout the year. Check out this tab for current information on the seven featured events run by the chamber; programs offered, including Leadership Oneida County, Business After 5, Chamber Bucks and Chamber Ambassadors. A new addition is the Rhinelander area community calendar, to which any community member can add events. Live and Work – Learn why the Rhinelander Area is a great place to live and work. This tab features information about relocation, business resources and area job openings.

– Learn why the Rhinelander Area is a great place to live and work. This tab features information about relocation, business resources and area job openings. “Where to…” —Visitors can check out the “Where to…” buttons towards the middle of the home page for all the details on local lodgers, restaurants, attractions and more!

The launch of the new member-centered website comes one month after the release of the Rhinelander Tourism and Marketing Committee’s (RTMC) newly designed www.ExploreRhinelander.com. The RTMC, which consists of local officials and business owners, is tasked with promoting the Rhinelander area as a tourism destination, which is the focus of their updated Hodag themed website.

“The RTMC website, which is ExploreRhinelander.com, focuses solely on tourism in the Rhinelander area and is geared towards our visitors,” said Maggie Steffen, executive director of RACC. “While their website is a very valuable asset to our community, we wanted to create a website that focused on our members and shares the fact that Rhinelander is also a great place to live and work.”

For more information about the new www.RhinelanderChamber.com or how your business can be listed on the site, contact RACC at 715-365-7464.