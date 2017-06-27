More than 200 participate in 11th Hodag Run

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The top-two half marathon runners were the same as last year on Saturday when the YMCA of the Northwoods’ 11th annual “Hodag Run for Your Life” took place at Hodag Park and featured a new route for the 5K, 10K and half marathon races running north through Pine Lake.

Of the 42 runners to finish the half marathon, which was part of the Hodag Run for the second year in a row, Larry Lapachin, 44, of Ironwood, once again came in first in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 8 seconds, more than 3 minutes ahead of the repeat runner-up, Kyle Rogers. The top female, Shannon Riley, 33, of Onalaska, placed seventh overall in 1:39:28.

Forty-one finished the 10K race with Brian Rodenberg, 34, of Madison, placing first overall in 42:22. The top female, Alanna Benaszeski, 22, of Monico, was also second overall in 43:24.

Of the 124 to finish the 5K race, Jared Zwettler, 16, who completed his sophomore season as a distance runner this past school year at Three Lakes High School, was almost 2 minutes ahead of the rest of the field when he won the race in 16:49. The top female, Megan Mohr, 17, of Wausau, placed ninth overall in 22:12.

Medals were awarded to the top-three male and female finishers in each age bracket for the half marathon, 10K and 5K. The top overall male and female finishers received special Hodag awards.

The complete race results can be found online at: http://www.tandhtiming.com/events/2017-hodag-run-for-your-life/

Following the races, approximately 150 children participated in the “Chase the Hodag” around Hodag Park.